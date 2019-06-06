WWE News: Becky Lynch reveals her WrestleMania 36 goal

Becky and Ronda

What's the story?

WWE Raw Women's Champion, Becky Lynch, recently talked with Sports Illustrated on a variety of topics.

Lynch stated that she wants to headline a WrestleMania without Ronda Rousey.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch was nothing more than an afterthought on the road to WrestleMania 34 last year. She competed in the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal, in a losing effort. By the time SummerSlam drew closer, she came back in the title picture again, and competed in a match for the SmackDown Women's Title. Lynch attacked longtime friend Charlotte Flair after the match, turning heel in the process. The problem: the crowd erupted into a chorus of cheers for Lynch's turn.

This turn kicked off a completely new persona, and Becky began calling herself 'The Man' soon after. Her popularity reached heights that even she hadn't imagined before, forcing WWE to insert her into the main event of WrestleMania 35. Lynch won the Raw and SmackDown Women's Titles in the closing match of WrestleMania, after she pinned the then Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

The heart of the matter

While speaking with Sports Illustrated, Lynch stated that she is now focusing on headlining next year's WrestleMania. She added that she has already headlined a 'Mania, and doing anything else would feel like a failure. Becky said that the one thing that drives her is main eventing a WrestleMania without Ronda Rousey.

I want to headline WrestleMania without Ronda Rousey. That drives me. I've main-evented WrestleMania, now I know what it feels like. For me, anything less than a WrestleMania main event is going to feel like a failure. So I've been thinking a lot about who my next opponent will be at WrestleMania 36.

What's next?

Becky Lynch is currently the top woman on Raw, and will likely face Lacey Evans for the title again in the near future.

Would you like to see Becky headline a WrestleMania again, this time without Rousey being in the picture?