WWE News: Becky Lynch sends a scathing warning to her next challenger

The final image of WrestleMania 35

What's the story?

WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently took to Instagram to address her next opponent, Lacey Evans.

Lynch stated that she is here to batter her opponents, not judge them on how they dress or what they call themselves.

In case you didn't know. . .

This past week on Monday Night Raw, Becky Lynch was interrupted by The Lady of WWE, Lacey Evans. Evans proceeded to punch Lynch in the face, earning her a beating from The Man, before she made her escape.

Evans attacked The Irish Lasskicker the next night on SmackDown Live, and it seems like she will be the first challenger to Becky's belts. Although it hasn't been officially announced, the fans should expect the two women to square off against each other at the upcoming PPV, WWE Money In The Bank.

The heart of the matter

Becky Lynch had recently posted a tweet which said that Lacey is nothing but a newer version of Charlotte Flair. She also posted a photo of their face-off on Monday Night Raw and proceeded to give a stern warning to The Southern Belle.

The Man said that she doesn't care about how Evans dresses, what she calls herself, or what she believes. Becky added that she doesn't judge people and is only here to destroy them if they come for her title belts. Becky isn't one to mince her words. She spent months roasting Rousey on Twitter and backed up her words by beating The Baddest Woman on the Planet at 'Mania.

What's next?

Several weeks ago, Lacey Evans had bashed Becky for calling herself "The Man". The upcoming showdown between The Lady and The Man would be a sight to behold and a match the WWE Universe wouldn't want to miss for anything.

Do you think Evans will manage to put Becky down and win the two title belts?

