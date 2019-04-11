×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Becky Lynch sends a scathing warning to her next challenger

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
135   //    11 Apr 2019, 09:25 IST

The final image of WrestleMania 35
The final image of WrestleMania 35

What's the story?

WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently took to Instagram to address her next opponent, Lacey Evans.

Lynch stated that she is here to batter her opponents, not judge them on how they dress or what they call themselves.

In case you didn't know. . .

This past week on Monday Night Raw, Becky Lynch was interrupted by The Lady of WWE, Lacey Evans. Evans proceeded to punch Lynch in the face, earning her a beating from The Man, before she made her escape.


Evans attacked The Irish Lasskicker the next night on SmackDown Live, and it seems like she will be the first challenger to Becky's belts. Although it hasn't been officially announced, the fans should expect the two women to square off against each other at the upcoming PPV, WWE Money In The Bank.

The heart of the matter

Becky Lynch had recently posted a tweet which said that Lacey is nothing but a newer version of Charlotte Flair. She also posted a photo of their face-off on Monday Night Raw and proceeded to give a stern warning to The Southern Belle.

The Man said that she doesn't care about how Evans dresses, what she calls herself, or what she believes. Becky added that she doesn't judge people and is only here to destroy them if they come for her title belts. Becky isn't one to mince her words. She spent months roasting Rousey on Twitter and backed up her words by beating The Baddest Woman on the Planet at 'Mania.



What's next?

Several weeks ago, Lacey Evans had bashed Becky for calling herself "The Man". The upcoming showdown between The Lady and The Man would be a sight to behold and a match the WWE Universe wouldn't want to miss for anything.

Do you think Evans will manage to put Becky down and win the two title belts?


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Becky Lynch Lacey Evans
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
WWE News: Becky Lynch comments on her next challenger
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch's next challenger may have been revealed on WWE RAW
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw: 5 Possible reasons why Lacey Evans attacked Becky Lynch
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch suspended for 60 days; new challenger for Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who could challenge Becky Lynch before Lacey Evans
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Nia Jax opens up on punching Becky Lynch, consequences of her actions
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch offers Ronda Rousey a rematch 'any time' during Monday Night RAW
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte to team up on next week's Raw
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Legend says Becky Lynch has a dangerous edge
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch reacts to Ronda Rousey dropping RAW Women's Championship
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us