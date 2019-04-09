×
WWE News: Becky Lynch's verbal confrontation with Ronda Rousey's mother at WrestleMania 35

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
189   //    09 Apr 2019, 10:35 IST

Becky Lynch
Becky Lynch

What's the story?

At WrestleMania 35, Becky Lynch became the first woman to hold both the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles.

Also Read: WWE News: WrestleMania 35 sets new records

But there was some controversy regarding the finish of the headlining match between Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch, as it seemed that Rousey had her back up when Lynch went for the pin.

Following her win, Lynch spoke about what Lynch told the former UFC Champion's mother after WrestleMania 35.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey have had a toxic few months on social media and on RAW, trading barbs all the time, while also making it very personal.

Also Read: 5 things WWE did right at WrestleMania 35

There were even reports that the WWE wasn't happy with Rousey terming WWE "fake" on social media, which Lynch used to good effect to bury Rousey.

The heart of the matter

While appearing at WFAN Sports Radio’s “Boomer and Gio” show, Becky spoke about Rousey disputing the finish of the match and the legality of Lynch's victory, while also revealing her verbal confrontation with Rousey's mother at WrestleMania 35.

“Her ma was there. She was a little upset about all the things I said about her. And I was like, ‘Your daughter had it coming. Now get her out of here!” said Lynch (H/T WrestleZone for the transcription).

What's next?

On the RAW after WrestleMania, the new SmackDown and RAW Women's champion was confronted by Lacey Evans, who slapped Becky to which the new Women's Champion retaliated.

With Ronda Rousey rumored to have suffered an injury to her hand, she will be out of action for a while. We could maybe see Lynch feud with Evans, who is rumored to receive a big push by the WWE.

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
'Keep your head down and find the top corner'
