WWE News: Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks on RAW will determine who picks first on Night 2 of WWE Draft

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST News 12 Oct 2019, 07:43 IST

Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks

Just as Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins squared off to determine who would have the first draft pick of the WWE Draft, it now appears that The Man, Becky Lynch, and her recent foil, The Boss, Sasha Banks, will do the same on RAW.

During the Friday Night SmackDown edition of the WWE Draft, it was announced during the broadcast that official RAW member and RAW Women's Champion Lynch would be tangling with SmackDown's addition, The Boss. The winner of the match will net the first pick of the second night of the draft for their respective brands.

WWE attempted the same with the opening match for the first pick between Rollins and Reigns but the matched ended in a DQ when The Fiend appeared from under the ring in order to continue his torment of Rollins.

Rollins managed to escape but the finish kept both Rollins and the Big Dog looking strong. Lynch and Banks will now be squaring off in a featured spot for the third time in less than two months. Lynch defeated Banks at both Clash of Champions, and more recently, inside the Hell in a Cell. Does that mean that it is The Boss' turn to pick up not only a win but the first overall pick of Night two for SmackDown?

It appeared that some feuds have been carried over to a degree like the ones between The Fiend and Rollins and between Banks and Lynch. It could also just be a device to have two of the top stars have another showdown before they eventually go their separate ways after the draft is officially done.

Since The Fiend interfered during the first match to determine the draft order, will the same befall the match between The Boss and The Man?

If the WWE wishes to protect both women the way they did Reigns and Rollins, then we can expect another dirty finish. Will Bayley or someone else interfere to cause Lynch to lose? Will the WWE allow Banks to suffer another clean loss to The Man? We'll find out on Monday Night RAW.

