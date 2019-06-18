WWE News: Behind the scenes footage from Super ShowDown revealed

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.07K // 18 Jun 2019, 08:40 IST

WWE Super ShowDown received a mixed response from the WWE Universe

What's the story?

WWE's official Youtube channel has released a video that showcases some unseen behind the scenes footage from Super ShowDown. The footage shows several WWE Superstars hanging out backstage, while some are seen preparing for their matches.

In case you didn't know...

Last year, WWE got into a contract with the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which requires the company to host major shows in the country annually. After last year's Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel, WWE made another trip to the kingdom for its third show, Super ShowDown. The event was being heavily promoted by the company and was dubbed as being "better than WrestleMania".

The show was headlined by The Undertaker taking on WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg in what many regarded to be a dream match. The bout ended up turning into a botchy affair with fans berating WWE for allowing two men into their 50s to headline a major show, and risking their health in the process. Disturbing footage was later released that showed Goldberg collapsing after the match.

The heart of the matter

The following video was recently released by WWE, and shows some very interesting behind the scenes footage of WWE Superstars getting ready to entertain the Saudi fans inside King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

The clip shows Goldberg hanging out with SmackDown Live Superstar Rusev (who had previously taken a shot at Goldberg's return), The New Day sharing their thoughts on the event, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns looking as determined as ever, and Triple H trying out his motorcycle entrance.

What's next?

It's always a treat to witness WWE Superstars in a backstage capacity, breaking kayfabe and having fun in the midst of their tiring schedule. Hopefully, WWE releases more of these videos in the future.

Are you a fan of these backstage videos that WWE releases?