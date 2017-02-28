WWE News: Beth Phoenix newest member of WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017

The Glamazon joins her husband Edge in the WWE Hall of Fame!

Beth Pheonix is this year’s female inductee into the WWE Hall Of Fame

She was one of the most dominant and feared ladies to ever grace a WWE ring and now she’s about to add another accomplishment to her credit, WWE Hall of Famer.

WWE officials just announced that The Glamazon Beth Phoenix will be inducted to this year's WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony, as the latest member of the Class of 2017. Beth joins The Rock-n-Roll Express, Teddy Long, Diamond Dallas Page and Kurt Angle as inductees confirmed for this year’s ceremony thus far.

Phoenix retired in 2012, after spending over a decade with the company. She cited her reason for retiring that she wanted to spend more time with her husband, WWE Hall of Famer Edge, and their family. Beth finished her storied career with a total of four Women’s Championship reigns - one as Divas Champion and three as WWE Women’s Champion.

Throughout her career, Beth was one of the most consistently successful Superstars on the roster, male or female. She had unmatched strength, agility and a unique, yet intimidating presence, which made her one of the most respected and revered women in WWE history.

In WWE’s statement, they said one of the most dominate female competitors in sports-entertainment, will take her rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame when she is inducted as part of the Class of 2017, during Wrestlemania 33 Week. The news was first reported by USA Today.

We at Sportskeeda would like to wish The Glamazon the heartiest congratulations on a well deserved Hall Of Famer induction!

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com