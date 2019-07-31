WWE News: Big Cass aka CaZXL reflects on his off-script moment

Not part of the plan

What's the story?

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet sat down with Big Cass and he revealed that he regretted going off-script with a little person impersonating Daniel Bryan.

In case you didn't know...

Big Cass was released last year due to several ongoing incidents that attracted heat in the locker room. One of those incidents involved an angle on May 1st as part of his feud with Daniel Bryan. To mock Daniel Bryan, Big Cass brought out a little person dressed as him. Big Cass delivered a big boot and proceeded to beat down the little person.

While the big boot was in the script, beating him down after that was not. While he did ask permission for the beatdown, he was turned down. Big Cass did it despite being told no. This incident and many others like it which ranged from blowing off rehearsals to kicking down bathroom doors on the tour bus led to his release from WWE.

The heart of the matter..

When Big Cass sat down with Ryan Satin, he discussed various topics such as his ongoing battle with depression, his release from WWE and his future plans in wrestling. When asked about the off-script moment, here's how Big Cass responded.

It was a big mistake. It was a dumb decision on my part. So stupid! It was probably the worst decision I ever made and it's so crazy, what I was going through at the time, because if you would have asked anybody, if you would have told anybody, two years or one year prior, that I was going to do that, they would have said, you're f****ing crazy.

It was the dumbest f***ing thing I ever did. So f***ing stupid. It was a mistake. And I knew it the second I came back. You know, I looked at the crowd and people were not reacting how I wanted them to. It was very stupid. I shouldn't have done it.

You can watch the clip by clicking the tweet below.

My interview with Big Cass aka CaZXL is up now.



We talk about his battle w/ depression & how it affected him during the end of his WWE run. Very serious stuff.



In this clip, we discuss the segment in which he went slightly off-script during a segment involving a little person. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) July 31, 2019

What's next?

While it's unfortunate that Big Cass made a poor decision, it's also heartening to see that he has time to reflect and realize that he made an error in judgment. It should also be noted that he is not the first WWE Superstar to do so.