WWE News: Big E mocks booking of Becky Lynch, Paige and Charlotte Flair

Danny Hart FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 09 Dec 2019, 20:08 IST SHARE

Team PCB formed in 2015

It was revealed during the latest episode of The New Day’s Feel The Power podcast that KBX (Kofi, Big E and Xavier) was among 52 suggestions that WWE’s creative team pitched as the trio’s team name.

Also read: Full list of 52 names that WWE pitched for The New Day

Big E made fun of the KBX idea by recalling that WWE also used other Superstars’ initials as a team name when Paige, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch joined forces at the start of the Divas Revolution storyline in the summer of 2015.

After their original Submission Sorority name had to be changed, WWE decided to call the three-person group Team PCB, which Big E hilariously mocked in his ‘preacher gimmick’ voice on this week’s podcast.

“So, we [creative team] can’t use that name. We figured it out! We have Paige, we have Charlotte, we have Becky. Let’s refer to them as PCB! Oh, we did it! We nailed it!”

Big E went on to refer to Flair and Lynch as future Hall of Famers, adding that Flair is on her “thirtieth” title reign, and he also praised Paige for winning the Divas Championship from AJ Lee on her WWE debut.

“Wow, three women that will be remembered forever, and the name that we bring this super faction, this super group of talented women that will change the industry forever… is PCB!”

(If you use quotes from this article, please credit Feel The Power and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription).