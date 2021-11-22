"Give me 90 seconds" - 12-time Champion wants to face Goldberg at WrestleMania 38

The 12-time overall champion and current WWE Champion Big E would love to face Goldberg at WrestleMania 38 next year.

During his appearance on Barstool’s Rasslin’ podcast, Big E spoke about wanting to face the Hall of Famer. He admitted that the two might not have the greatest match, but the opportunity to wrestle his childhood hero is too big for him to miss out on.

“Then, my real number one as I have said 1000 times — but Goldberg is something very cool. I'm not saying we would have the greatest match of all time, but 10 minutes. Give me two minutes. I'll be a one-minute man for that match. The opportunity to wrestle — this man was my childhood hero. I met him over 20 years ago, at a signing. I still have the 8x10 up in my house in the closet that he gave to me that he signed for me years ago. So I know there's something very full circle about — the fact that it's even possible is dope. So I would love to have one. Give me 90 seconds of a match,” said Big E. (h/t Fightful)

Big E wanted a match against Goldberg at WWE Crown Jewel 2021

During a conversation with Sportsnet, WWE Champion Big E disclosed that he was pushing for a match against Goldberg at Crown Jewel 2021.

But Big E ended up defending his title against Drew McIntyre. Goldberg, on the other hand, had a dominating victory over Bobby Lashley at the pay-per-view.

Big E has previously claimed that he would like to be the one to retire Goldberg. The 54-year-old WWE Hall of Famer is at the twilight stage of his career and might not have many matches left in him.

“Well, who better to retire him? Who better to take him out to pasture, take Old Yeller behind the barn? We'll see. I just feel like I would be the right person to send them on home, give him his walking cane, and say, ‘Thank you for your service," said Big E.

Goldberg deserves a good retirement match to bid farewell to the squared circle, and who could be better than Big E? If it takes place, the match will be a must-watch for the fans due to its emotional value and both men's in-ring skills.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Would you like to see a match between Big E and Goldberg at WrestleMania 38 next year? Let us know in the comments below.

A current WWE star says that he would p**p his pants if he wrestles Cesaro at WrestleMania here

Edited by Angana Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Are you enjoying Big E's WWE Championship reign? Yes No 0 votes so far