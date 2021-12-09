WWE Champion Big E reacts to Jeff Hardy's release

Following news of WWE's decision to release Jeff Hardy, current WWE Champion Big E shared a tweet wishing The Charismatic Engima and his family the best of luck.

Jeff Hardy was recently sent home by WWE following a rough night at a live event in Texas, which saw him disappear into the crowd and not return.

Big E addressed the news of the release via Twitter, where he expressed his appreciation for Hardy, stating that he has never heard a bad thing about him. He further wished both Jeff and his family the very best:

Ettore “Big E” Ewen @WWEBigE Jeff Hardy is so beloved by his fans and his peers. I’ve never heard a negative word about him & he’s always treated me with such kindness. Just wishing him and his family the very best. Jeff Hardy is so beloved by his fans and his peers. I’ve never heard a negative word about him & he’s always treated me with such kindness. Just wishing him and his family the very best.

Reports suggest that Jeff Hardy was possibly released because he refused to accept WWE's help and support with regards to rehab, which he rejected.

Big E was present when Jeff Hardy made his return to WWE

Big E was present at WrestleMania 33, where Jeff Hardy made his return to the company after a seven-year hiatus. The current WWE Champion shocked the WWE Universe by re-introducing The Hardy Boyz alongside his friends The New Day.

Jeff Hardy teamed up with his brother Matt to take on several of RAW's top tag-teams in a ladder match.

The excitement was palpable, and the crowd got even wilder after Hardy Boyz came out on top to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions four years ago. A moment that Big E still describes as one of the greatest he has experienced:

"Honestly, one of the highlights of my career, I consider, being there in Orlando when the Hardy's reunited. Just because it's such a cool moment. Even though it wasn't really about me. The fact that we were on stage and got to be there as they came out. And people still replay that. Like seeing people shoot from their perspective in the seats and seeing them pan over to their friends crying. That's still one of the coolest moments."

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



Hardy Boyz making their return at WrestleMania 33 was WILD🔥



(via

'TEAM XTREME IS BACK!’Hardy Boyz making their return at WrestleMania 33 was WILD🔥(via @WWE 'TEAM XTREME IS BACK!’Hardy Boyz making their return at WrestleMania 33 was WILD🔥(via @WWE)https://t.co/Vin97wcgNP

Jeff Hardy has provided the WWE Universe with some of the greatest wrestling moments of all time. Sportskeeda Wrestling, much like Big E, wishes the Charismatic Enigma the best of luck.

Edited by Abhinav Singh