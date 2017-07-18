WWE News: Big match announced for SmackDown Live

This one's going to be quite a slobberknocker!

by Riju Dasgupta News 18 Jul 2017, 20:30 IST

This one is going to be personal

What's the story?

Following what was an eventful episode of Raw, the go-home episode of SmackDown Live, heading into the Battleground pay-per-view comes to us from The Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Al. WWE.com announced a big match for the show, to create hype for the PPV, featuring US Champion AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura against Kevin Owens and The Lone Wolf, Baron Corbin.

In case you didn't know...

AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens recently to capture his United States Championship. The two have been booked for a rematch at Battleground. On the other hand, Shinsuke Nakamura and Baron Corbin, the man who holds the Money In The Bank contract have been involved in a personal feud of sorts. They are also slated to battle it out at Battleground 2017.

The heart of the matter

Last week, Shinsuke Nakamura and Baron Corbin had been booked in a singles match that never even got underway. Styles and Owens did get their hands on each other in a tag team environment, but their rivalry is far from over. This match is just a glimpse of what fans can expect at the upcoming pay-per-view, come this weekend.

Fans can also get a glimpse of the Punjabi Prison, which will be introduced to the WWE Universe for the first time in this decade by the WWE Champion himself, Jinder Mahal. Mike Kanellis, a fifteen-year veteran makes his WWE debut against Sami Zayn, as well on this show.

Also read: WWE SmackDown Live Preview: Champion relays ominous warning; nations get ready to collide

What’s next?

Considering that go-home shows from WWE have traditionally been disappointing episodes, we hope for a good showing for WWE this week. With the dream team of AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura uniting once more time, the sky is the limit for SmackDown.

Author’s take

Many fans are looking past Battleground, all the way to Summerslam in Brooklyn. WWE needs to hit this one out of the mark to make Battleground a must watch affair. Truth be told, I wonder how much they can do with yet another tag team match. However, AJ Styles is involved in this contest, and he never disappoints his fans, so let’s hope for the very best.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com