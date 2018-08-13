WWE News: Big segment announced for RAW this week

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 3.33K // 13 Aug 2018, 11:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

This should set things up nicely for SummerSlam!

What's the story?

We are only days removed from the biggest party of the summer and the second biggest WWE pay-per-view of the year. On the go home show before SummerSlam, WWE announced a massive segment.

According to WWE.com, the official contract signing for the Intercontinental Championship match between Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler will take place on RAW, this week. Expect Drew McIntyre to be a part of the proceedings during this segment.

In case you didn't know...

This week's episode of RAW comes from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC. It is already a stacked show, only a week removed from SummerSlam.

Renee Young makes history this week as she becomes the first woman to call an entire episode of RAW, filling in for Jonathan Coachman. There is a massive Triple Threat match for the RAW Tag Team Championships as well. In addition to this, there will be the segment that I mentioned.

The heart of the matter

Anyone that's watched WWE for any length of time knows that contract signings in WWE are not civil, peaceful, gentlemanly affairs. Expect to see a preview of the action that will go down this weekend, when two extremely volatile men meet to make their match official.

There will be a Scotsman looming in the background, who's been by Dolph Ziggler's side, as his bodyguard. Will Drew McIntyre be involved in any possible altercations that ensue? This is what WWE.com says about this massive segment:

Will The Architect be able to repel a 2-on-1 attack if chaos erupts once the ink dries?

What's next?

Do not forget to join us live as we bring you in-depth action from the sports entertainment world. This is a very important episode and the stakes are very real. A lot could happen on the RAW before SummerSlam!

Do you think Rollins will be the new Intercontinental Champion, after SummerSlam? Let me know in the comments