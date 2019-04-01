WWE News: Big segment involving Kevin Owens announced for SmackDown Live

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch on a previous edition of the Kevin Owens Show

What's the story?

Kevin Owens returned to the WWE in February after a few months out due to surgery and was quickly inserted into the WWE title picture, which later turned out to be a swerve.

Owens, though, does not have a match at WrestleMania 35 but will have an important segment on SmackDown this coming week.

In case you didn't know...

Since returning to the WWE after his layoff from injury, Owens has been part of a WWE Championship match against Daniel Bryan and Mustafa Ali, at Fastlane, where Bryan retained his title.

While Owens has not been inserted in any match for WrestleMania 35 so far, but recent reports have indicated that he may be added to a match this week on SmackDown.

The heart of the matter

But one thing is for sure, Owens will host the Kevin Owens Show on SmackDown, with AJ Styles and Randy Orton as his guests. Styles and Orton will face each other at WrestleMania 35.

With their WrestleMania 35 clash in sight, AJ Styles and Randy Orton will meet face-to-face one last time on The Kevin Owens Show before they collide on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

With KO never afraid to stir things up between his guests on his always-provocative talk show, it’s almost a guarantee that The Phenomenal One and The Viper will get some final digs in before their battle on The Show of Shows.

What's next?

AJ Styles and Randy Orton will face off at WrestleMania 35, next Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the MetLife Stadium.

