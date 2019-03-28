WrestleMania 35: 5 things WWE have secretly told us with the WrestleMania 35 card

WWE fans have not been very impressed by the build to this year's WrestleMania, WrestleMania 35, which will take place at the MetLife Stadium on April 7, 2019.

WrestleMania is the biggest event of the year for the WWE, and it usually involves storylines that are long drawn and makes the fan feel invested deeply in the story.

But, most fans feel that it is not the case this year. Apart from the Kofi Kingston and the RAW Women's Championship storyline, others feel too rushed or don't have a good backstory attached to it.

WWE may possibly not have time to develop a story or perhaps want to put their effort and time in other matches on the card, or maybe trying to tell us fans something secretly.

Here are 5 things WWE have secretly told us with the WrestleMania 35 card:

#1 WWE don't know how to book foreign Superstars

Heading into WrestleMania 35, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rusev, and Asuka, three popular foreign Superstars in the WWE, will not have a match.

All three are/or were fan favourites at one point of time, and the WWE Universe were desperate to see them pushed.

While all three have held a title in recent times, they have not been utilised fully. WWE dropped the ball when they did not push Rusev during the Rusev Day gimmick; the reaction to that could have been similar to Kofi Kingston's current run.

Asuka losing to Charlotte Flair just two weeks before WrestleMania 35, in turn robbing her of a WrestleMania match as champion is a cruel blow to the talented Japanese Superstar, who many consider to be the best woman wrestler on the WWE roster.

Shinsuke Nakamura, meanwhile, is a shadow of the Superstar who won the 2018 Royal Rumble. He is a glorified jobber on SmackDown Live, part of a tag team alongside Rusev.

Perhaps WWE only wants Superstars who can speak fluent English, play cliched gimmicks, and is more powerful on the mic than the ring.

