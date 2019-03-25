5 ways Vince McMahon can get involved in WrestleMania 35

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 990 // 25 Mar 2019, 20:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The New Day with Vince McMahon

WWE's grand extravaganza of 2019, WrestleMania 35, will take place on April 7, 2019, at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. This year's Show of Shows could be one of the lengthiest in its history, with as many as 17 matches set to place in a 7+ hour show.

At WrestleMania, we usually get big-name matches, guest appearances, as well as some glamour from the world of entertainment.

We also get the first family of Pro Wrestling - the McMahons. With the McMahons taking complete control of RAW and SmackDown, as well as Chairman Vince McMahon featuring more and more in storylines, we could expect him and the rest of the family to feature at WrestleMania 35.

Here are 5 ways Vince McMahon can get involved in WrestleMania 35:

#1 Guest referee

Vince McMahon as special guest referee?

Vince McMahon has been involved in more than one storyline of the numerous matches that will take place at WrestleMania 35. McMahon inserted himself in the feud between Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair, adding Charlotte to the match that was to feature Rousey and Lynch for the RAW Women's title.

He's also been a key player in the Kofi Kingston storyline, where he's denied The New Day star a match against Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship on multiple occasions.

Could we see the Chairman appoint himself as the guest referee and try to sway the match in his favoured Superstars' favour at WrestleMania 35? That could be a possibility, considering he's done it in the past, the last one coming back in 2016 when he was a guest referee in the match between Roman Reigns and Sheamus.

There's also a possibility that McMahon could guest referee his son Shane's match against The Miz.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement