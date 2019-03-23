×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: WWE legend's WrestleMania 35 status

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Rumors
72   //    23 Mar 2019, 11:28 IST

Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 30
Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 30

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin has had some great moments at WrestleMania, which includes a match against Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13, and a match against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 16.

With WrestleMania 35 just two weeks away, there have been some rumours doing the rounds regarding the Texas Rattlesnake's WrestleMania status.

In case you didn't know...

Austin has featured few times over the last few years in the WWE, with his last appearance coming at RAW's 25th-anniversary episode in January 2018.

Also Read: WWE Rumors: WWE bringing in a huge name for WrestleMania 35

Austin appeared at WrestleMania 30 and two years later at WrestleMania 32, opening on the show at WM30 with Hulk Hogan and The Rock, while featuring against fellow WWE Hall of Famers, Shawn Michaels, and Mick Foley, at WrestleMania 32, in a segment featuring The League of Nations.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider is reporting that WWE has been contacting various legends to get them on board to appear at WrestleMania 35.

Also Read: WWE News: WWE celebrate amazing milestone for 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock

One of the former Superstars that WWE have reportedly contacted is Stone Cold Steve Austin, and the WWE Hall of Famer could make an appearance on April 7, 2019 at WrestleMania 35. Recent reports have indicated that Hulk Hogan could be another big name that may feature at The Show of Shows this year.

Hogan, since being reinstated in the WWE, has made one appearance at a PPV, at the Crown Jewel show, last year.

What's next?

With his former rival Kurt Angle retiring at WrestleMania 35, we could possibly see Austin in a segment with Angle at the show.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Stone Cold Steve Austin
Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
'Keep your head down and find the top corner'
5 Early WWE WrestleMania 35 rumors: Undertaker's status, Triple threat title match
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Latest update on John Cena's status for WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 WWE legends who will be retired by WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE had to cancel original plans for Rey Mysterio at Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 legends WWE fans would love to see at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 WWE Dream Matches fans wanted
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35 : 7 Things WWE should avoid doing this PPV 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Surprising change coming to Kurt Angle's WrestleMania 35 match against Baron Corbin?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Rumor killer on The Undertaker's planned match at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE bringing in a huge name for WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us