WWE Rumors: WWE legend's WrestleMania 35 status

Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 30

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin has had some great moments at WrestleMania, which includes a match against Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13, and a match against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 16.

With WrestleMania 35 just two weeks away, there have been some rumours doing the rounds regarding the Texas Rattlesnake's WrestleMania status.

In case you didn't know...

Austin has featured few times over the last few years in the WWE, with his last appearance coming at RAW's 25th-anniversary episode in January 2018.

Austin appeared at WrestleMania 30 and two years later at WrestleMania 32, opening on the show at WM30 with Hulk Hogan and The Rock, while featuring against fellow WWE Hall of Famers, Shawn Michaels, and Mick Foley, at WrestleMania 32, in a segment featuring The League of Nations.

The heart of the matter

PWInsider is reporting that WWE has been contacting various legends to get them on board to appear at WrestleMania 35.

One of the former Superstars that WWE have reportedly contacted is Stone Cold Steve Austin, and the WWE Hall of Famer could make an appearance on April 7, 2019 at WrestleMania 35. Recent reports have indicated that Hulk Hogan could be another big name that may feature at The Show of Shows this year.

Hogan, since being reinstated in the WWE, has made one appearance at a PPV, at the Crown Jewel show, last year.

What's next?

With his former rival Kurt Angle retiring at WrestleMania 35, we could possibly see Austin in a segment with Angle at the show.

