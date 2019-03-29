WrestleMania 35: 5 surprise Superstars we don't want to see at WrestleMania 35

WrestleMania is the most important PPV in WWE's calendar, and this year's WrestleMania, WrestleMania 35, comes to us from New Jersey, on April 7, 2019.

The Show of Shows is all about making a grand spectacle, with incredible pyro, huge crowds, and, of course, exciting action in the ring. WWE pulls out all the stops for WrestleMania, and apart from the Superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, we also get to witness past Superstars and Hall of Famers, as well as surprising introductions to the WWE, like Nicholas did last year, when he tag teamed with Braun Strowman and won the RAW Tag Team titles.

But, these moves may not always work in WWE's favour, and fans may not buy into it. Here are 5 surprise Superstars we don't want to see at WrestleMania 35:

#1 The Undertaker

The Undertaker is, arguably, one of the most important Superstars in WrestleMania history, with an enviable WrestleMania record of 24 wins and 2 losses.

'Taker hasn't been seen on WWE television since the Crown Jewel PPV, and WWE have not dropped any hint of him returning anytime soon.

Despite Undertaker having an incredible record in WrestleMania, I don't think he should play a part in this year's show. Fans are still unhappy with how he was used in last year's WrestleMania, where he accepted John Cena's challenge only during the event.

That story leading up to WrestleMania was one that lacked imagination and demeaned the status of both 'Taker and Cena. The Phenom should sit this one out, and perhaps return next year, when he officially retires. and also enters the WWE Hall of Fame.

