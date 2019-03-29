4 WrestleMania 35 matches that could be confirmed on RAW & SmackDown

John Cena and Hardy Boyz

We are just one week away from WrestleMania 35, which will come to us from the MetLife Stadium, on April 7, 2019.

The big matches of the night are the triple threat match for the RAW Women's Championship, the Universal Championship match, and the WWE Championship.

13 matches have been confirmed for the Show of Shows, and we could see a few more matches added in the go-home shows of RAW and SmackDown Live, next week. Here are 4 WrestleMania 35 matches that could be confirmed on RAW & SmackDown go-home shows:

#1 RAW Tag Team title match

It is quite surprising that WWE has not even confirmed a match for the RAW or SmackDown tag team titles, while the Women's Tag Team titles will be defended at WrestleMania 35.

The Revival, the current RAW Tag Team champions were rumoured to be unhappy at how they were booked on RAW, but after they were crowned champions, those rumours cooled down.

WWE could very well put them in a match against Ricochet and Aleister Black for the RAW Tag Team titles, which could be confirmed next week on RAW.

#2 SmackDown Tag Team title match

The Usos played a huge part in Xavier Woods and Big E's gauntlet tag team match this past week on SmackDown, as they forfeited their match out of respect to Kofi Kingston and The New Day.

But, they don't have a part to play at WrestleMania 35, which is a pity considering what a great tag team they are.

WWE teased a match between The Usos and Hardy Boyz for WrestleMania 35, which could also be confirmed on next week's SmackDown Live go-home show. We could also see more tag teams added to the match, with the likes of The Bar, and the tag team of Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura not on the card yet.

