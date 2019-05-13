WWE News: Bobby Lashley teases new tag-team with hated Superstar and a tag-team title run

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 13 May 2019, 12:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The All Mighty could soon be a full-time member of the Raw tag team division.

What's the story?

Bobby Lashley has been relatively directionless ever since he was seemingly split up from his former hypeman Lio Rush.

The former ECW Champion, though, may have given the fans a hint of his immediate future plans, as Lashley teased forming a full-time tag team with none other than Baron Corbin.

In case you didn't know...

Lio Rush has been absent from WWE TV ever since reports of backstage heat on the superstar began doing the rounds on the internet. It seems WWE is planning on doing a hard reset on the 23-year-old, which means that the Lashley-Rush alliance could be a thing of the past.

The Dominator's latest WWE stint has not lived up to the expectations that were initially pinned on the Superstar. While he has been the Intercontinental Champion twice ever since he returned, Lashley just hasn't been able to shine in the way he was supposed to.

A main event push looked imminent, but WWE may now have different plans for the former Impact Wrestling World Champion.

The heart of the matter

Lashley teamed up with Baron Corbin this past week on Raw in a match against the team of AJ Styles and Seth Rollins. The heels came out victorious in the contest, however, that may have just been the beginning of bigger things to come.

Lashley took to Twitter and posted the following teaser regarding a potential shot at the Raw Tag Team titles along with Corbin:

A fan even suggested that they could use the WildCard rule and possibly challenge for the SmackDown titles as well...

Advertisement

The WWE Tag Team Division has lost a considerable amount of prestige and momentum in recent months and the addition of Corbin & Lashley will undoubtedly be a shot in the arm.

Additionally, Corbin is one of the most hated superstars in WWE today, who gets nuclear-level heat every time he steps into the ring. The pairing with Lashley has great potential on paper not just for the present, but also for future angles when the two decide to go their separate ways. A proper face turn for Lashley, maybe?

What's next?

Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder are currently holding the Raw tag team straps and knowing WWE's booking pattern, we're sure they will be dropping it sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, on SmackDown Live, Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan are on a mission to kickstart the Tag Team Evolution and we are completely on board after witnessing this promo from the former WWE Champion.