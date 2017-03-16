WWE News: Bobby Roode retains NXT Championship over Kassius Ohno; will face Shinsuke Nakamura at Takeover: Orlando

Bobby Roode will defend the NXT Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura at NXT Takeover: Orlando on April 1st.

Kassius Ohno couldn’t get the job done tonight

What’s the story?

Bobby Roode has had quite the rise through NXT, quickly moving from his debut match into becoming the NXT Champion within about five months. Tonight on NXT television, Roode faced a very game Kassius Ohno, but the Knockout Artist just couldn’t get the job done. Bobby Roode retained the NXT Championship and will now move on to face Shinsuke Nakamura for the title at Takeover: Orlando on April 1st.

In case you didn’t know...

Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode actually had fairly similar paths to becoming NXT Champion for the first time. Nakamura debuted at Takeover: Dallas last year and defeated Sami Zayn in an incredible match.

He would go on to defeat Austin Aries at Takeover: The End, before ultimately moving on to his first opportunity at the NXT Championship. Nakamura defeated Samoa Joe at NXT Takeover: Back II Brooklyn to capture the title for the first time.

Bobby Roode debuted at NXT Takeover: Back II Brooklyn in a victorious effort against Andrade “Cien” Almas. At the very next Takeover event in Toronto, Roode defeated Tye Dillinger in what many feel was a fairly underrated match.

Roode would get his first opportunity at the NXT Championship at the very next Takeover event in San Antonio. Nakamura looked to have hurt his knee at some point in the match and Roode capitalised on the opportunity, winning his first NXT Championship.

During the time that Shinsuke Nakamura was out injured, Roode ruled over NXT, doing whatever he wanted. After defeating No Way Jose, Roode continued to beat on him after the bell. Kassius Ohno came out to save Jose and that confrontation led to the match for the title tonight.

The heart of the matter

Roode defeated Ohno on tonight’s episode of NXT television in an okay match. Something just wasn’t clicking between the two men and the crowd was incredibly lacklustre.

By winning the match, Roode now moves on to face Shinsuke Nakamura for the NXT Championship at Takeover: Orlando. Nakamura never received his contractually obligated rematch because of the time he missed due to injury, but he will finally receive it on April 1st.

What’s next?

Author’s Take

I really thought that they would end up making the match at Takeover a Triple Threat match before the most recent tapings happened. As it is now, Ohno is left out in the cold for Takeover while Nakamura gets his rematch, in what may possibly be his NXT swan song before being called up to the main roster.

