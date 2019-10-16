WWE News: Booker T, Christian, and Paige discuss their favorite picks from this year's Draft

WWE Backstage

Hosted by Renee Young and the two-time Hall of Famer Booker T, the inaugural episode of WWE Backstage on FS1 featured two special guests in the form of Christian, and Paige, and the panel had an in-depth discussion regarding this year's Draft.

In addition to that, Christian, Paige and Booker T revealed some of their favorite Draft picks on the show. According to the former WWE Divas Champion, The Kabuki Warriors were the best pick by RAW in the Draft. Paige, who desires to manage the duo once again, was all praises for Asuka and Kairi Sane.

On the contrary, Booker T thought that RAW hit a masterstroke by signing the former WWE United States Champion Ricochet. Christian, however, mentioned 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe as his top-tier picks.

Who won the @WWE Draft? RAW or Friday Night SmackDown?



WWE Backstage panelists discuss which brand reigned supreme after the conclusion of the 2019 draft. pic.twitter.com/A1U2W4myha — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 16, 2019

WWE Backstage

While discussing the Draft, Booker T compared Ricochet with John Cena, stating that he can be of the same ranks as that of the 16-time World Champion if RAW utilize him properly. The Hall of Famer believes that Ricochet possesses all the essential tools to be a standout performer.

Former World Heavyweight Champion, Christian, pointed out how Samoa Joe can be the star of the Red brand despite being picked in the fifth round. However, he believes that SmackDown hit a masterstroke by signing The Fiend. Captain Charisma also commented that Bray Wyatt has the potential to be a once-in-a-lifetime personality like The Undertaker or Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Paige, on the other hand, was very high on the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, The Kabuki Warriors, throughout the discussion.

WWE Draft 2019

WWE reintroduced the concept of the Draft this year to make the main roster Superstars exclusive to either of RAW or SmackDown. With over 70 such wrestlers on the Draft pool, the event continued for two days, starting on the previous episode of the Blue Brand and terminating on this week's RAW.

While The Fiend was drafted to SmackDown in the first round of Day 1, Ricochet was a second-round pick for the Red Brand on that day. On the other hand, The Kabuki Warriors and Samoa Joe were drafted to RAW on the second day.

In the upcoming weeks, it will be interesting to see how these Superstars perform in their newly-assigned brands.

