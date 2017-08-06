WWE News: Boxing Legend set to appear on Talk is Jericho

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Chris Jericho has announced that Boxing legend Mike Tyson will be a guest on the upcoming episode of ‘Talk is Jericho’. Jericho announced the same by posting a picture on his official Instagram account as you can see below.

This WEDNESDAY.... #TalkIsJericho (graphic by @wrestlingparty ) A post shared by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on Aug 5, 2017 at 1:42am PDT

In case you didn't know...

Mike Tyson and Chris Jericho have crossed paths numerous times in the past. During January 11, 2010, episode of Monday Night Raw, Jericho had teamed up with Tyson to face D-Generation-X. The match didn’t end well for Jericho as he was eventually knocked out by the Iron Mike. In 2016, these two collaborated once again for a documentary named Nine Legends.

The heart of the matter

The announcement of Mike Tyson on Talk is Jericho was met with positive response from the fans. Jericho is known for coming up with entertaining episodes and the expectations for this one would be high as well. The episode is expected to be released this Wednesday.

What’s next?

As mentioned earlier, Jericho has a good track record when it comes to entertaining podcast episodes. With a dynamic character like Tyson alongside him, Jericho could produce arguably one of the best episodes to date.

Author’s take

Tyson’s association with Professional wrestling is often underrated. Though Jericho and Tyson might not talk much about the wrestling business, we are bound to get an insight on the personal life and other random things about the legend.

