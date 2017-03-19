WWE News: Brad Maddox deletes all his social media profiles

After a leak involving Paige, Brad Maddox and Xavier Woods, Maddox has deleted his social media accounts.

Brad Maddox during his reign as ‘WWE Raw’ GM

What’s the story?

Former WWE Superstar and WWE Raw General Manager, Brad Maddox, was caught in an explicit leak on March 17 that included a tape with Xavier Woods and Paige. He reacted by deleting all his social media accounts.

The Background

Maddox, who is no longer a WWE employee, was fired in 2015 after calling the WWE Universe “cocky p**cks” during a dark match. Since his departure from the company, he’s remained relatively quiet.

The heart of the matter

Maddox and Woods haven’t commented on the situation. As for Paige, she and her mother took to social media to react to the hacking.

Personal and private photos of mine were stolen and unfortunately they were shared publicly without my consent. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 17, 2017

Instead of drawing more attention to it, as it’s mentioned above, it seems that Maddox didn’t want to feel the wrath of fan backlash on social media. He deleted everything. Unfortunately, that doesn’t get rid of the video that has circulated around the Internet for at least 24 hours up to this point.

What’s next?

Even though the initial shock seems to be dying down, the leaking of private information isn’t done. According to multiple unconfirmed reports, there are more WWE Superstars whose private photos and videos could be leaked in the coming days.

A few of the names mentioned were Alexa Bliss and Summer Rae. Rae already weighed in on the possibility of that with the following tweet:

Why is my twitter blowing up with this mess?



Y'all need to LOG OFF!!!!!!! — Summer Rae (@RealSummerWWE) March 18, 2017

It’s clear to see that Rae isn’t worried about these rumours.

Author’s take

Paige and Maddox both used different ways to cope with the public relations nightmare. Woods commented on the affair as well but his tweet was deleted soon after. As for the WWE and what they will do, it’s almost too hard to tell.

When Seth Rollins got in trouble after nude images of him were released, the WWE simply ignored its existence. Could they do the same with Paige, Maddox and Woods? Unless it becomes an epidemic, don’t expect an official statement from the WWE.

