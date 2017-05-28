WWE News: Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy tease a possible match

The Eater of Worlds challenges the Broken One.

@@WrestlingFan02_ by darshan.sheth News 28 May 2017, 12:46 IST

The duo has been interested in facing each other even before Hardy’s return.

What’s the story?

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt recently teased a possible match on Twitter. It all started when Matt tweeted that he and his brother Jeff were going to beat Sheamus and Cesaro at Extreme Rules.

In case you didn’t know...

Matt Hardy has been teasing a match with Bray Wyatt ever since his contract with Impact Wrestling expired. Even though the Broken gimmick is no longer in the equation, there have been rumblings about the match possibly coming to fruition.

The heart of the matter

Hardy recently got involved in some Twitter banter with Cesaro which supposedly caught the attention of one Eater of Worlds. Here’s the entire scenario:



At #ExtremeRules, in a week's time..



We finish off Sheamus & Cesaro in a #SteelCage.



For you two.... It's OVAH! pic.twitter.com/IBQLINQTpW — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 26, 2017



Hardy’s response certainly excited the fans in a major way:

What’s next?

The Hardy Boyz are scheduled to meet Sheamus and Cesaro in a Steel Cage Match while Wyatt is scheduled to battle in a Fatal 5-way match to become the number one contender for the Universal Championship at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay per view.

Author’s take

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt certainly have the potential to produce some compelling television. If Matt can somehow get his hands on the Broken Gimmick, WWE will be off to the races with a big money program.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com