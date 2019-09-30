WWE News: Bray Wyatt apparently wanted top AEW star to be part of The Wyatt Family

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 463 // 30 Sep 2019, 04:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bray Wyatt led The Wyatt Family to a lot of success

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Superstar Luchasaurus was recently in conversation with fellow colleague Chris Jericho as part of a recent edition of the Talk is Jericho podcast.

During the show, Luchasaurus revealed that current WWE sensation Bray Wyatt wanted him to join The Wyatt Family during his time as an NXT Superstar.

When did Luchasaurus sign and depart from WWE?

In 2012, Luchasaurus, real name Austin Matelson, signed a developmental contract with WWE and was immediately sent to training with FCW (Florida Championship Wrestling), where he started competing under the ring name of Judas Devlin.

After FCW was rebranded as NXT, Matelson usually competed in house shows for the developmental brand. However, after suffering a severe hip injury, Matelson was released from the company.

Luchasaurus as a potential Wyatt Family member

While speaking with Chris Jericho on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Luchasaurus revealed that when The Wyatt Family was originally formed a few years ago by former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt, 'The Fiend' wanted to add the AEW star to the faction.

Luchasaurus further added that Wyatt was certainly a fan of his then ring name, Judas Devlin and wanted the current him to be a part of the group when it first came into existence. However, that didn't prove to be the case, as The Wyatt Family had already solidified it's place. (H/T: Wrestletalk)

“I remember Bray Wyatt said, ‘I love this name man, this is cool’ and he wanted me to get into his group when he first started it, but they had already solidified what they wanted in there, but it was perfect for his kinda thing.”

Luchasaurus in AEW

As of now, Luchasaurus is signed with AEW, where he remains one of the most popular and over stars on the roster. The former Lucha Underground star will be teaming with Jungle Boy as usual, as the duo get set for a first-round AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament match against The Lucha Brothers on 16th of October.