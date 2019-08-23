WWE News: Bray Wyatt blames AEW star for Husky Harris character

What a transformation!

Bray Wyatt has been rampant in WWE as The Fiend, but that doesn't stop the former WWE Champion from taking time out of his day to respond to the odd tweet - and he never holds back.

This time, Wyatt was responding to a tweet about his debut character of Husky Harris, and the former WWE Champion responded to say that former WWE Superstar, and one of the men behind AEW - Cody Rhodes - was responsible for the character.

@CodyRhodes did that.



He was his partner.



He trusted him.



He was ridiculed in front of the world, for someone else’s failed attempt at fame.



It destroyed him.



And from his ashes a butterfly was born.



But the memory remains. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 23, 2019

Wyatt said that the Husky Harris gimmick “destroyed” him and blamed Cody Rhodes, who was his NXT mentor, tagging Cody in the tweet.

Wyatt goes on to say he was "ridiculed in front of the world, for someone else’s failed attempt at fame” and that a butterfly was born from the ashes in the form of his Bray Wyatt character, ending the tweet by saying he has not forgotten about Husky Harris.

Not a repackage...

The Fiend has been giving nods to the previous Bray Wyatt character, but has so far not acknowledged Husky Harris on screen directly. However, that may very well come, as nothing about this character seems to be random - whether it be Bray Wyatt introducing us to the Fiend way back in 2015 or the fact that his attacks don't seem to be random in the slightest - the most recent of which being WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler on this week's edition of WWE Monday Night RAW.

I recently spoke with Korey Gunz on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dropkick DiSKUssions podcast to discuss Wyatt's new incarnation of The Fiend, his random attacks, and where WWE should go next.

You can listen to the entire podcast below.

Do you remember Husky Harris? Were you a fan? Let us know in the comments.