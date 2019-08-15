WWE News: Bray Wyatt issues apology to another Hall of Famer

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 583 // 15 Aug 2019, 01:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bray Wyatt has been very active on social media recently

Bray Wyatt has attempted to make amends for his past villainous actions by issuing apologies over the last few months for the way that he has treated various WWE Superstars and legends throughout his career.

Following Wyatt’s latest public show of regret after SummerSlam, Bully Ray (formerly known as Bubba Ray Dudley in WWE) got in touch on Twitter and requested that he receive an apology for the abrupt way in which the former WWE Champion eliminated him from the 2015 Royal Rumble.

Wyatt has now granted the Hall of Famer his wish, while also reminiscing about a time when Tommy Dreamer attacked Luke Harper during the rivalry between The ECW Originals and The Wyatt Family in late 2015.

Dear @bullyray5150, I’m sorry 🥺@TestifyDVon assured me we were already BEST friends.



But, it was the Polka dot Mastadon @THETOMMYDREAMER that tried to commit man slaughter on my partner @LukeHarperWWE.



All while wearing a thick coat of mayonnaise on his skin. #BigHeat — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 14, 2019

Why is Bray Wyatt apologising so much?

Since returning to WWE television as the host of ‘Firefly Fun House’ after WrestleMania 35 in April 2019, it has become apparent that Bray Wyatt has a split personality.

The “heal” side of his personality seems to be the changed man that fans have seen inside the ‘Firefly Fun House’ in recent months, while the “hurt” side of his personality represents his new alter-ego, “The Fiend”, who earned a debut victory over Finn Balor in one of the featured matches at the SummerSlam pay-per-view.

When Wyatt issues apologies, it appears that the “heal” tendencies of his character take over.

In the last three months, he has apologised to Superstars including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Chris Jericho and Fandango due to his actions towards them in rivalries over the last few years.

He has also expressed regret at what “The Fiend” did to Mick Foley and Kurt Angle recently on Raw. However, interestingly, he is yet to comment on his SummerSlam win or previous battles with Balor.