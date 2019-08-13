6 WWE stars who received apologies from Bray Wyatt (and the reasons why)

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 3.53K // 13 Aug 2019, 22:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bray Wyatt has a lot to be sorry for

Bray Wyatt has become one of WWE’s most talked-about Superstars since he returned to television in April 2019 as the host of ‘Firefly Fun House’.

The entertaining segments initially portrayed Wyatt as a changed man following his villainous run as “The Eater of Worlds” between 2012 and 2018, but the light-hearted weekly skits took a dark turn in May after the introduction of a new alter-ego.

At SummerSlam, fans witnessed the creepy character, known as "The Fiend", in a WWE match for the first time, as he carried a severed head as a lantern and entered the ring to a remix of Wyatt’s old music, “Live In Fear”, before defeating Finn Balor via pinfall with a Mandible Claw.

Although fans have had plenty to discuss regarding Wyatt’s on-screen antics over the last four months, the one-time WWE Champion has also made headlines with his cryptic posts on social media, which have included several apologies to fellow Superstars.

In this article, let’s take a look at six people who the former Wyatt Family leader has issued apologies to (and the reasons why).

#6 and #5 Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins

Bray Wyatt’s string of apologies began on May 14 when he informed Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins that he is “SUPER SORRY” for all the atrocities that he has committed against the former Shield members over the last few years.

With Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) now gone from WWE, he also offered to replace “The Lunatic Fringe” as a member of The Shield if Reigns and Rollins ever decide to add a new Superstar to the legendary faction.

Now, we could be here all day if we listed every villainous act that Wyatt has committed against “The Big Dog” and “The Beastslayer”, but the first notable incident took place in January 2014 when The Wyatt Family interfered in a six-man tag team match on Raw which ultimately prevented all three Shield members from earning a WWE Championship opportunity at Elimination Chamber.

Advertisement

Since then, Reigns has been the victim of many dastardly Wyatt deeds, including in June 2015 when “The Eater of Worlds” attacked the four-time WrestleMania main-eventer to cost him from winning the Money In The Bank ladder match.

Dear @WWERomanReigns and @WWERollins,



I just wanted to let you know that I’m SUPER SORRY for all the atrocities I have committed against you guys over the years.



If you ever need a 3rd for a Shield reunion, we are totally down!



Best friends?🤞🏻 — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 14, 2019

1 / 5 NEXT