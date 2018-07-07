WWE News: Bray Wyatt returns to in-ring action following a horrific car accident

Bray Wyatt is back!

What’s the story?

Following a devastating head-on car accident last weekend, one half of the current Raw Tag Team Champions Bray Wyatt made his return to in-ring competition last night at a WWE house show in Philadelphia.

In case you didn’t know…

After this year’s grand WrestleMania 34 event in New Orleans, former WWE World Champion Bray Wyatt formed an exciting new alliance with ‘Woken’ Matt Hardy and debuted a new tag team called The Deleters of Worlds.

Wyatt and Hardy’s alliance eventually paid-off when both men captured the Raw Tag Team Titles at WWE’s inaugural Greatest Royal Rumble event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, when the dynamic duo defeated former champions Sheamus and Cesaro—The Bar.

As noted, this past Friday, Wyatt was apparently involved in a gruesome car accident while on his way to the airport for WWE’s upcoming live events and due to the incident, ‘The Eater of Worlds’ was also forced to miss out on this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw as well.

The heart of the matter

Following the aftermath of Bray Wyatt’s horrifying car accident on Friday that led to a series of multiple injuries, it was subsequently reported that Wyatt had apparently suffered a head injury that would keep him out of in-ring action for a certain amount of time period.

However, during last night’s WWE Live Event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, The Deleters of World officially made their in-ring comeback at the Wells Fargo Center, as Bray Wyatt was once again back inside the squared circle and even competed in a triple threat Raw Tag Team Championship match against The B-Team and The Titus Worldwide.

Wyatt’s fellow tag team partner Matt Hardy posted the following on Twitter, welcoming back his tag team partner with a very warm gesture:

What’s next?

Now that Bray Wyatt is back in action, it now looks like The Deleters of World are indeed in contention to defend their tag team titles against The B-Team (Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas) at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

