WWE News: Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House sees his miraculous healing powers in action

Ramblin' Rabbit on The Firefly Fun House

This week's episode of The Firefly Fun House saw Bray Wyatt appear on the segment following the brutal assault by Seth Rollins last week. Rollins 'burnt' down the Firefly Fun House, in the process, 'killing' Ramblin' Rabbit.

However, in the Firefly Fun House, it appears, 'What is dead, may never die.' Ramblin' Rabbit was brought back to life due to Wyatt's remarkable healing powers.

Seth Rollins burns down The Firefly Fun House

In recent weeks, Seth Rollins has been in a vicious feud with Bray Wyatt. At WWE Hell in a Cell 2019, Rollins met Wyatt in the structure of the same name. While the match was supposed to be one which would continue until there was a definitive winner inside the cell, such was not the case here.

Rollins took things to another level during the match, apparently losing his sanity as the match proceeded. He hit Wyatt with weapon-after-weapon, before going at him with the sledgehammer. The referee warned him not to hit him with the hammer, but Rollins ignored him and did so anyway. The referee called off the match, resulting in a No Contest.

The Fiend would rise and take out Rollins after the match. However, Rollins was not about to take things lying down either.

Wyatt was on The Firefly Fun House when Rollins assaulted him and burnt down the playhouse of The Fiend. This led to Ramblin' Rabbit apparently 'dying'.

Ramblin’ Rabbit was taken from us in tonight’s super unnecessary, cruel arson attack.



RIP brother — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 15, 2019

Firefly Fun House on SmackDown sees a miraculous recovery

A funeral was held on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown Live, which saw Bray Wyatt, Mercy the buzzard, Abby the witch, and Huskers the pig all speaking about Ramblin' Rabbit on the newly repaired Firefly Fun House.

Wyatt said that Rabbit had always wanted an open casket, and took out the mangled body of the puppet. He held him in his 'Heal' glove and kissed him, which led to the puppet actually making some noise.

This continued until Ramblin' Rabbit appeared, fully healed. This is not the first time that Ramblin' Rabbit has died and come back, but it's the first time the glove has been seen in action live. The puppet would soon be attacked by Mercy, but it was still an apparent miracle.

