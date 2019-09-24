WWE News: Bray Wyatt apologises to Braun Strowman on Twitter

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.26K // 24 Sep 2019, 18:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Does The Fiend have anything planned for Braun Strowman?

In a recent cryptic tweet, Bray Wyatt issued an apology to Braun Strowman after his recent attack on The Monster Among Men in this week's episode of WWE RAW.

The Fiend appeared out of nowhere in the main event match between the Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman and applied the Mandible Claw on the latter and made him pass out and taunted a terrified Seth Rollins. He proceeded to attack Strowman for the second time as he was trying to get on his feet.

He then took to Twitter to issue an apology to Strowman:

Forgive us Braun.



This will all make sense in the End.



I’m losing control of it.



I’m sorry. So sorry. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) September 24, 2019

What does it mean for the Monster?

Although the Fiend is slated to face Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship in a Hell in a Cell match in the eponymous pay-per-view event on October 6, his recent attack on Braun Strowman has left some of the WWE Universe in a perplexed state.

As to why The Fiend attacked Strowman is still not clear, an assumption can be made based on what Bray Wyatt said in the Firefly Fun House segment that took place earlier in the night. He said that he knows what it feels like to be abandoned by people that you care for the most and said that he would "protect" The Architect from Strowman in their match.

This could be an allusion to his early days as the leader of The Wyatt Family where he along with Luke Harper, Erick Rowan and Braun Strowman were a faction. Braun Strowman would eventually get separated from the group when he was drafted to RAW and the rest of the Wyatt Family along with Bray Wyatt was drafted to SmackDown Live as part of the 2016 WWE Draft.

This is not the first time that Wyatt has issued an apology to someone on Twitter after The Fiend has attacked them and it looks like it surely won't be the last. Who knows what can happen if The Fiend gets drafted to SmackDown Live? Maybe he would seek retribution on his former compatriots Luke Harper and Erick Rowan who are currently wreaking havoc on The Blue Brand.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Also, check out WWE RAW Results page.