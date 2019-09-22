WWE News: Bray Wyatt segment confirmed for Raw

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 503 // 22 Sep 2019, 23:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bray Wyatt is one of WWE's top Superstars right now

It has already been confirmed that “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt will challenge Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship at the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view on October 6.

Now, two weeks before the event, WWE has announced that Wyatt will host another edition of ‘Firefly Fun House’ on the September 23 episode of Raw.

"As the two rivals prepare for their showdown at WWE Hell in a Cell, Wyatt returns with an all new edition of 'Firefly Fun House.' Will Huskus the Pig Boy or Mercy Buzzard calm their friend’s nerves or will 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt have a new warning for The Beastslayer? Look for possible clues on a new edition of 'Firefly Fun House.'"

Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt: The story so far

One night on from “The Fiend” attacking Seth Rollins at Clash of Champions, last week’s Raw featured more ‘Firefly Fun House’ segments than ever before, with Bray Wyatt providing updates throughout the episode to send cryptic messages to Rollins ahead of their Hell In A Cell match.

During an in-ring promo from Rollins at the start of the show, Wyatt appeared on the big screen and described his upcoming opponent as his “future best friend”. One of Wyatt’s puppets, Ramblin’ Rabbit, then sent a cry for help by calling for Rollins to “run”.

After warning the Universal Champion that “friends forgive but ‘The Fiend’ never forgets”, Wyatt featured in another segment later in the show. This time, he placed a picture of Rollins on his wall alongside four other people who have been victims of “The Fiend” in recent months (Finn Balor, Mick Foley, Kurt Angle and Jerry Lawler).

At the end of Raw, “The Fiend” attacked the returning Kane and stared into the eyes of Rollins as the show went off the air to an extended version of the ‘Firefly Fun House’ music and graphic.

Universal Championship twist?

It has also been announced that AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Robert Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura will battle it out in a Fatal 5-Way match on the next episode of Raw to determine who faces Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship on September 30.

That opens up the possibility of a new Universal Champion being crowned before Hell In A Cell, which would put the Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt match in jeopardy.

Advertisement

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!