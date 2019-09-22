WWE News: Universal title #1 contender Fatal 5-Way match announced for Raw

Seth Rollins is set to receive another title challenger

WWE has announced that AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Robert Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura will compete in a Fatal 5-Way match on the September 23 episode of Raw, with the winner going on to face Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship on September 30.

It has also been confirmed that Chad Gable will face Baron Corbin in a rematch from the 2019 King of the Ring final, while Sasha Banks (w/Bayley) will go one-on-one with Nikki Cross (w/Alexa Bliss).

What about Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt?

WWE’s announcement about the Fatal 5-Way refers to the September 30 episode of Raw as the show’s “season premiere”, which is presumably why a major title match has been booked in advance.

On last week’s Raw, Seth Rollins addressed his Clash of Champions attack at the hands of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and confirmed that he will defend his Universal Championship against the former Wyatt Family member at the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view on October 6.

Since then, the two rivals have faced off at two live events, with both matches ending in a disqualification after Wyatt refused to let go of the Mandible Claw.

WWE has not yet stated what will happen to the Rollins vs. Wyatt Hell In A Cell match if the Universal Championship changes hands before the event.

Baron Corbin vs. Chad Gable & Sasha Banks vs. Nikki Cross

The King of the Ring tournament came to an end last week with Baron Corbin defeating Chad Gable in the final on Raw. The rivalry between the two men continued on the following episode of SmackDown, hence why they are set to battle it out again on Monday.

In the women’s division, Sasha Banks & Bayley picked up a non-title victory over Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross last week, so the feud will continue on Raw when Banks meets Cross in a singles match.

