WWE News: Bray Wyatt sends a message to John Cena

Bray Wyatt and John Cena

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt recently posted a tweet addressed to WWE veteran John Cena.

Wyatt thanked Cena for the "painful lessons" and stated that he forgives him.

In case you didn't know...

It has been a long while since Bray Wyatt returned to WWE in a completely different avatar. The former Eater of the Worlds was now the host of a children's show, complete with puppets. The first edition of the show hinted that although Wyatt came back donning a wholesome and goofy persona, there was more to it than he was displaying. As weeks passed, Wyatt began showing a darker side of himself, now famously known as The Fiend.

Wyatt has sent a string of tweets to several WWE Superstars ever since he made his way back to WWE. He has addressed his past feuds with the likes of The Shield, Randy Orton and a few others, adding that he forgives them for everything.

Back in 2014, Wyatt got into a feud with John Cena on the road to WrestleMania 30, culminating in a match at The Show of Shows, which saw Cena emerge the victor. The feud continued after 'Mania, with both Superstars trading wins.

The heart of the matter

Around 5 years after the feud was done and dusted with, Wyatt has sent a message to Cena. He stated that he wanted to be brave and courageous, but ended up losing his way.

He added that he has learned his lessons in a painful way, and that he forgives John Cena. Wyatt also thanked Cena for the "painful lessons", which seems to be addressed towards the matches the two had in the past.

I wanted to be brave and courageous , but I lost my way. I gave into desires and lost my meaning. Lessons painfully learned. I can be a hero. I will be a hero. Because you need me to be. I forgive you @JohnCena.

Thank you for the painful lessons#DanceWithMeYouFool — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) July 3, 2019

What's next?

Looking at the kind of stuff Cena likes to post on Twitter, we probably won't see a reply from him, but a future showdown between Cena and Wyatt would be something worth seeing.

What are your thoughts on Wyatt's tweets addressed to his past rivals?