WWE News: Bray Wyatt speaks out on his Firefly Fun House segment

Gary Cassidy
FEATURED WRITER
News
778   //    23 Apr 2019, 21:05 IST

Bray Wyatt has spoken out!
Bray Wyatt has spoken out!

What's the story?

Bray Wyatt finally made his long-awaited return to WWE TV last night - but not in the way anyone could have ever expected.

Wyatt's new controversial Firefly Fun House 'kids TV presenter' type gimmick may have completely divided the WWE Universe, but the man himself has finally opened up about it in a cryptic tweet to his followers.

In case you didn't know...

Bray Wyatt has been out of action since August, only appearing at Starrcade last year to face Baron Corbin. There had been strong rumours that we may see a different Bray Wyatt - with a buzzard puppet, now revealed to be called Mercy, and a ventriloquist doll showing up throughout RAW, hinting at The Eater of Worlds being repacked, over the past few weeks.

Well, Wyatt returned last night - and anyone wanting something different definitely won't have been disappointed. A new, lean Wyatt with a trim beard and blonde locks showed up in a vibrant TV set type house, wearing stereotypical children's TV presenter type clothes - but hinting that he was hiding something more sinister, before pulling out a chainsaw and destroying a memory of his former self.

The heart of the matter

Bray Wyatt's Twitter has proven to be an enigmatic outlet for his cryptic outbursts, with the former WWE Champion deleting all of his tweets and replying selectively to others, while posting rather concerning messages over the past few months. Well, for the first time following his new character's debut, Wyatt has posted - but it's just as cryptic as before.

What's next?

Well, we'll no doubt see Wyatt again next week - but what was he talking about in his tweet?

Was this regarding the storyline of his evolution to the new character? Was it just a cryptic quote to get us thinking? Was he hitting out at negative reaction? Or could he even have been speaking about the blackout which saw UK fans miss the segment altogether?

What did you think of the segment? Let us know in the comments section.

WWE Raw Bray Wyatt
