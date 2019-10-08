WWE News: Bray Wyatt suggests he may attack Vince McMahon on RAW

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 277 // 08 Oct 2019, 00:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

It looks like Mr McMahon may be in trouble...

The ending to last night's Hell In A Cell pay-per-view left a lot of fans seeing red, and not just from the crimson lighting the cell was bathed in as Seth Rollins defended his WWE Universal Championship against The Fiend.

The finish of the match left much of the WWE Universe upset, and it seems like Bray Wyatt may not be delighted with the outcome either, if his Twitter activity is anything to go by.

The former WWE Champion has liked two tweets tonight, both recommending that The Fiend attacks Vince McMahon and delivers a Mandible Claw to the man many are blaming for the creative decisions that led to The Fiend leaving Hell In A Cell without the Universal Championship.

You can see a screenshot of The Eater of Worlds' activity below, or view it for yourself here.

Bray Wyatt has been liking some interesting tweets...

Why didn't Bray Wyatt win at Hell In A Cell?

Reports emerging tonight have suggested that The Fiend not winning the gold was purely a creative decision, as Vince McMahon wants Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar as the four top champions with the company entering a new season.

I think that Vince wanted to go in there, with, you know this is like a new season and I think that there was like this idea that he wanted Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch as the four champions going into this draft and going into this new season. Those were his picks and Bray Wyatt wasn't.

Was Seth Rollins disqualified?

Meanwhile, reports suggesting that Seth Rollins was disqualified seem to be off the mark, with PWInsider's Mike Johnson revealing that the referee stopped the match, making it a no contest - something I alluded to in my opinion article defending the finish.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!