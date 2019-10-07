WWE Rumors: Reason why Vince McMahon didn't want Bray Wyatt to win Universal title at Hell in a Cell

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 7.56K // 07 Oct 2019, 18:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Did WWE make a big mistake at HIAC?

The latest edition of Hell in a Cell ended up being one of the worst shows in the PPV's barbaric history as per the verdict of the fans. While the card itself was an underwhelming offering of last-minute matches and lukewarm angles, the main event - which was billed as the biggest attraction of the night - ended up being the most prominent dud.

Going into the PPV, The Fiend was the odds-on favourite to win the Universal Championship from Seth Rollins. That didn't happen as WWE defied booking logic to keep the title away from Bray Wyatt, and they did so with a match and finish that have predictably enraged the fanbase.

On the post-HIAC edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer touched upon the possible reason why Vince McMahon didn't want Bray Wyatt to win the Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell.

Meltzer thinks that Vince wants Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar as the four top champions with the company entering a new season.

He said:

"I think that Vince wanted to go in there, with, you know this is like a new season and I think that there was like this idea that he wanted Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch as the four champions going into this draft and going into this new season. Those were his picks and Bray Wyatt wasn't."

The idea behind the Hell in a Cell main event looked novel and fresh on paper but it sadly failed to hit the mark. The tinted red lights and the booking of the match came across as very experimental but the execution and reception didn't meet the desired outcomes.

The most surprising aspect of the match was Wyatt absorbing a lot of damage. 11 curb stomps, a pedigree, kicks, chair shots, a ladder shot, toolbox attack and the final sledgehammer blow forced the referee to end the match as a no contest.

The night ended with The Fiend getting the last laugh over Rollins, however, the final image was irrelevant as the fans in attendance boisterously booed as the show went off the air.

Advertisement

It will be interesting to see the fan reaction Rollins may get on the fallout episode of RAW. How long is his reign going to last? Will WWE make up for their mistake at HIAC on RAW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!