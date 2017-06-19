WWE News: Bray Wyatt’s Wife claims that his affair with Jojo began in 2015

How long did Bray Wyatt's wife claim he was unfaithful?

How long have Bray Wyatt and Jojo been involved?

What’s the story?

Bray Wyatt’s wife, Samantha Rotunda, took to social media to give her perspective on her husband’s alleged affair and revealed when the relationship between Wyatt and Jojo began.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post, Samantha claimed that Wyatt’s infidelity began a year and a half ago; potentially in 2015.

In case you didn’t know....

Samantha and Wyatt met at Troy University and would continue their relationship when they left the institution. The couple got married in 2012 when Wyatt was working in the WWE under a developmental contract. During their marriage, the couple had two daughters; aged six and four respectively.

The heart of the matter

News broke last week that Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) and his wife, Samantha separated in March 2017 in the wake of Wyatt having an affair with WWE Ring Announcer Jojo. Wyatt has not commented on the matter, but Samantha took to Instagram to give her perspective and revealed when the alleged relationship between Jojo and Wyatt began.

According to Samantha, Wyatt had been cheating on her for a year and a half. She didn’t mention Jojo by name, but the two being spotted together backstage for Monday Night Raw suggest it was Jojo.

“You made not a mistake but a year and a half in the making, life long decision, in front of the world that will forever change me and our girls lives.”

Also read: Bray Wyatt’s wife breaks silence about divorce

What’s next?

Wyatt and Jojo being spotted backstage could mean that the two are planning on continuing their relationship. Wyatt has not commented on the matter and there are no reports indicating that he plans on giving his perspective on the issue.

Author’s take

Jojo joined the WWE in 2013, so she would’ve known Wyatt for several years prior to their alleged affair. There’s also no telling whether the fans will direct chants towards them following the details of the relationship coming out.