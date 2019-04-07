WWE News: Bret Hart attacked by a fan at WWE Hall of Fame (Video)

Superstars invaded the ring to help Hart out

What's the story?

The WWE Hall of Fame is in full swing at this moment, and something shocking just took place. Bret Hart and Natalya were on stage, during the induction of the Hart Foundation when a fan attacked The Hitman.

WWE Superstars invaded the ring and chants of 'lock him up' rang out across the arena. The transmission cut out while this was happening.

In case you didn't know...

Natalya accompanied Bret Hart to the ring, to accept the honor on behalf of her father. Shortly after the speech commenced, Natalya said her piece and it was time for Bret Hart to say his part.

As Hart took us back in time, we saw as someone invaded the ring where the induction was taking place. The transmission cut out for the moment, and when it was back it was filled with WWE superstars.

Let me try and make sense of all the madness.

The heart of the matter

When the transmission was back, a whole host of WWE Superstars were in the ring and 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick urged everyone to not give the lunatic who invaded the ring the time of the day at all. Bret Hart seemed to have regained his composure and even joked about what it was like to be a heel in the 80s, following this shocking segment.

Not only would Hart be able to get back to normal, but he would also finish his speech like nothing happened. Let's hope that this disgusting act does not go unpunished and that the man receives everything that's due to him.

Someone rushed the ring during the Hall of Fame and tackled Bret Hart. Sorry for the shit video, but I’m shocked and disgusted pic.twitter.com/NFocIwos5R — Chaz Turnbow (@CCNFLDraft) April 7, 2019

Here is a list of all the superstars who came to Hart's rescue immediately:

Someone just went on stage and tackled Bret Hart during his #WWEHOF speech 😱🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/34sGGfAd4E — Louis Pulice (@louie3020) April 7, 2019

Someone just stormed the ring to attack Bret Hart. Legit. Security swarmed the ring and pulled him out. Xavier Woods, Heath Slater, Travis Browne, Corino, Axel, Kidd and others in the ring. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 7, 2019

What's next?

The WWE Hall of Fame is still in full swing. Bret Hart completed his speech and he is a 2-time Hall of Famer now. And one hopes that the miscreant is behind bars!

