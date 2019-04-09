×
WWE News: Bret Hart comments on Hall of Fame attack 

David Cullen
ANALYST
News
704   //    09 Apr 2019, 03:37 IST

The Hitman speaks
The Hitman speaks

What's the story?

The biggest story to come out of WrestleMania weekend was nothing related to any event itself or even from any storyline. In one of the most shocking and disgusting real life moments in WWE history, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was attacked on stage during his Hall of Fame induction speech by a drunk wannabe MMA fighter named Zachary Madsen.

Bret Hart has since commented on the incident.

In case you didn't know...

Arguably one of the best of all-time, Bret Hart was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2006.

Not only is 'The Hitman' one of the greatest ever, but he has also been in one the best tag teams ever, 'The Hart Foundation', with brother-in-law, the late Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart.

And so, The Hart Foundation were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2019. As Bret Hart and WWE star and daughter of The Anvil, Natalya, were giving their induction speech this past Saturday night, a man rushed the new WWE ring-style stage and lunged at Hart with a tackle, forcing Hart and Natalya to the ground.

As the camera faded to black for a moment, we returned to Hart and Natalya being consoled and checked up upon by fellow superstars, while other WWE stars and security personnel had apprehended the man and were bringing him out of the venue and into custody.

The heart of the matter

After the attacker was taken out of the venue, WWE star Drake Maverick told viewers to pay no attention to the intruder and to continue listening to Bret Hart and Natalya's speech. They proceeded to continue with a great speech and thanked the WWE and the fans.

Bret Hart has now since commented on the disgusting incident in posts over his social media accounts. Hart said:

View this post on Instagram

What a wild weekend to say the least! First of all I want to thank WWE for not only the Hall of Fame honor for myself and Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart, but for their hospitality with my family and friends. Regarding the ceremony, firstly I want to let everyone know that I am okay and was not injured. If there’s one thing I want everyone to take away from the Hall of Fame ceremony is not so much what happened, but how I wasn’t going to let anything stop me from completing my tribute to my best friend and our team. I’m also glad I got to join @natbynature and @thebethphoenix for their WrestleMania moment. Thank you everyone for your kind thoughts and words.

A post shared by Bret (@brethitmanhart) on

What's next?

Zachary Madsen faces assault and trespassing charges, his bail was set at $1,500 and the judge also issued orders of protection which prevents Madsen from being anywhere near Bret Hart and a security worker, who suffered some minor injuries.


