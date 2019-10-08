WWE News: Bret Hart reveals why Goldberg should not be in the Hall of Fame

Bill Goldberg

Bret Hart is not a fan of Goldberg in the WWE Hall of Fame

Bill Goldberg has always been somewhat of a controversial figure in pro wrestling, with many fans, pundits and other pro wrestlers feeling Goldberg lacks the in-ring skills to be in the position that he has enjoyed throughout most of his wrestling career.

In fact, one of the current WWE storylines features stars such as Dolph Ziggler and Matt Riddle openly dissing Bill Goldberg for what they perceive to be a lack of wrestling ability from the former WCW Champion, and the criticism actually led to a match between Goldberg and Ziggler at SummerSlam this year.

On the other hand, there are people who feel Goldberg is justified in being a top star and WWE Hall of Famer, as he was a massive asset to WCW during the Monday Night Wars, and was a top draw in the pro wrestling business for many years.

Bret Hart speaks out on Goldberg

During a recent appearance on "Prime Time with Sean Mooney", fellow Hall of Famer Bret Hart explained to host Sean Mooney why he feels Bill Goldberg does not belong in the WWE Hall of Fame.

“I wish that Bill Goldberg had never kicked me in the head as hard as he could," explained Hart. "I don’t know how you give a guy a Hall of Fame thing for hurting as many wrestlers as Bill Goldberg hurt, and without consequence. [Goldberg] usually got a pat on the back and told how good of job he did out there when you’re scraping the wrestler that worked with him off the mat." [h/t to Alex McCarthy on Twitter]

One of Goldberg's most infamous matches took place in WCW against Bret Hart, and during the match Goldberg hit Hart with a very stiff kick to the head which left Hart concussed. The damage done from the errant kick also led to other problems for Bret Hart, which Hart has been open about in past interviews.

Do you agree with Bret Hart's opinion of Goldberg not being Hall of Fame worthy?