WWE News: Bret Hart's attacker out on bond having pleaded not guilty to three charges

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
28   //    08 Apr 2019, 20:48 IST

Bret Hart' got attacked at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony
Bret Hart' got attacked at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

What's the story?

After Bret Hart was attacked at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, information about his attacker Zach Madsen has slowly dripped out into public domain.

It has emerged that, at the time of his attack on Bret, Madsen was out on bond having pled not guilty to several previous charges, according to 1011 Now, via Fightful.

In case you didn't know...

Just as the Hart Foundation were being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday, a 'fan' jumped over the barricade, sprinted into the ring and tackled Bret Hart to the ground.

Thankfully, Travis Browne, Shane McMahon and The New Day among others were quick off the mark to ensure no further damage was done before Browne and Dash Wilder inflicted a little bit of payback to the attacker - later identified as an amateur MMA fighter with a 2-1 record named Zach Madsen.

The heart of the matter

Zach Madsen, the man who attacked Bret Hart at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, was out on bond when he rushed the ring on Friday having pleaded not guilty to several charges brought against him, according to 1011 Now, via Fightful.

Madsen faces two counts of assault, one count of trespassing, and one count of violation of local law in New York for this altercation.

No stranger to law enforcement, though, Madsen is currently out on bond in a number of cases back in his hometown of Lincoln - where he faces several charges including stalking and violating a protection order from 2018 and 2019.

The victim in all three cases is person who trained at the same MMA facility as Madsen.

1011 Now reports that the victim contacted Lincoln Police about several incidents involving Madsen. The victim began to train elsewhere, but then Madsen started posting threatening messages on social media. The complaint goes on to say the victim was granted a protection order, which Madsen violated.


What's next?

Madsen has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him previously, so it'll be interesting to see how this one unfolds after occurring right in the public eye.

Madsen is scheduled to be back in court in Lincoln next Wednesday, but is currently in jail in New York.

Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
