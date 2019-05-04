WWE News: Bret Hart's nephew provides details on fan attack at WWE Hall of Fame

What's the story?

Harry Smith, in an interview with Hannibal TV, provides details on the Bret Hart fan attack at the WWE Hall of Fame event before WrestleMania 35.

In case you didn't know...

Harry Smith is the son of Davey Boy Smith aka The British Bulldog and the nephew of Bret Hart. Smith was in the WWE as David Hart Smith and was part of a tag team with Tyson Kidd called The Hart Dynasty. The Hart Dynasty were two-time tag team champions in the company.

After his release from WWE in 2011, Harry Smith has been on the independent circuit and has also been part of NJPW. He has recently signed a contract with Major League Wrestling (MLW), where he has recreated The Hart Foundation with Teddy Hart and Brian Pillman Jr.

The heart of the matter

Harry Smith was there on the night Bret Hart was attacked by the 'fan' during the induction of the original Hart Foundation which featured the late Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart. He provided details from his POV when the attack happened.

I would have got there sooner had I been closer to the ring. I was seated right near where the entrance is..where the guys come out...and when it had initially happened...I'm kind out of touch with things there..and I never know what Vince or WWE is planning..I thought maybe it was a work or something.

When this idiot came down...all of a sudden..I saw everyone climbing on top of him...I was going....oh man, this has got to be a shoot...I ran down and in workhorse fashion...I started throwing guys aside...I was trying to punch the kid's head in..and I got a few good shots.

I was trying to punch him pretty hard. And If I had gotten closer to him, I would have done something a lot worse to him.

What's next?

Sufficed to say, most fans in the WWE Universe would have reacted the same way. Bret Hart is a legend in the business and also a cancer survivor. In Harry Smith's case, it was his own flesh and blood getting tackled and that may boil anyone's blood.