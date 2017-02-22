WWE News: Bret Hart says he'd love to wrestle John Cena, reveals favorite Wrestlemania moments

Bret Hart talks about his favorite Wrestlemania moments, heaps praises on John Cena.

by Johny Payne News 22 Feb 2017, 19:56 IST

Hart says he’d love to wrestle Cena

What’s The Story?

Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart recently revealed that if a fight between him and John Cena takes place, it’d be an instant classic. The Canadian pro-wrestling icon heaped loads of praise on Cena and also recalled his favourite Wrestlemania moments.

In case you didn’t know...

After his infamous ‘Montreal screwjob’ departure from the WWE (then-WWF), Bret Hart re-signed with the organisation in 2009, featuring in a storyline focused on his real-life rivalry with Vince McMahon stemming from the Montreal controversy. Only this time, the rivalry was purely kayfabe.

Hart would go on to become the General Manager of Monday Night RAW, participating in several segments, involving himself and WWE A-Lister John Cena.

The heart of the matter

Hart praised Cena, calling him an amazing athlete and a total pro. ‘The Hitman’ cited Cena’s concentration, wrestling technique, agility and overall style as the main reasons why he’d love to wrestle against the 16-time WWE Champion. Here’s what Hart had to say about Cena in his recent interview with Sports Illustrated:

“We could have put together a great match, and we could put together some incredible storylines.

Here’s what he had to say about his favourite ‘Mania moment:

“There were no wasted moves, and the precision in every move, right down to Tony Chimmel getting kicked off his chair—I've watched it maybe 10 times in the last 10 years—and the beauty of that match was that Shawn and I had put a lot of thought into different aspects of the match."

Hart also spoke about his Wrestlemania 13 matchup against Stone Cold Steve Austin as well as his memorable rivalry with his brother the late-Owen Hart.

What’s next?

While Bret Hart is happily living the life of a retiree, Cena has had a bad run, dating back to his title-loss inside the Elimination Chamber. After losing the WWE Championship at the Elimination Chamber PPV, Cena failed in his bid to regain his title in a triple threat WWE Championship matchup on SmackDown.

Besides, after being eliminated from the 10-man Battle Royal for a chance to face current title-holder Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania 33, Cena is seemingly being kept away by WWE Creative from the title picture.

Sportskeeda’s take

Let’s be realistic. A televised WWE bout between 2017 Bret Hart and John Cena is merely a fantasy matchup. Bret alluded to the fact that ‘Hitman’ vs. Cena matchups would’ve made for great storylines back in the day.

Furthermore, his appreciation for Cena’s in-ring abilities as well as fellow legends Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels and Owen Hart is genuine and well-deserved; regardless of his long and bitter history with WWE Boss Vince McMahon.

After all Bret Hart is ‘The Best there is, the best there was, the best there will ever be.’

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com