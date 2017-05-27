WWE News: Brie Bella discusses physical regime for WWE return

Brie Bella has begun training to get back into shape. The former WWE Divas champion discussed coming back to the WWE ring soon.

What’s the story?

Brie Bella has reportedly started working towards a potential WWE comeback.

The 33-year old former WWE Divas champion revealed on The Bella Twins YouTube channel that she’s been given the go-ahead to start her exercise regime, given the fact that she just gave birth to her first child a couple of weeks ago.

In case you didn’t know...

Brie Bella, whose real name is Brianna Monique Danielson, competed in the WWE from 2007, with a brief stint in the indie circuit from 2012-13, until last year when she announced that she’d be stepping away from the sport.

She gave birth to her daughter Birdie Joe Danielson on May 9th and announced the news with her husband, SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan.

The heart of the matter

Brie Bella addressed a possible comeback to the squared circle in the video, whilst asserting that she now has the doctor’s consent to steadily initiate her journey toward optimum fitness levels. Fans can watch the video below:

Here’s a transcript of her statements:

"Now I'm just going to kind of take you guys on the journey of myself getting back in shape, getting my abs back, and hopefully getting back in shape to get back in that ring someday soon. Maybe not very soon, but definitely soon."

What’s next?

Brie Bella is now recuperating from her labor and has promised fans a WWE comeback down the road. For the time being, fans can catch Brie, her sister Nikki, husband Daniel Bryan and John Cena on the Bella Twins channel, besides several mainstream entertainment/social event appearances.

Author’s take

Well, Brie sure is ready to go Brie Mode! It’s great to see her eager to get back into the weight-room sooner rather than later.

Although it would be impractical to expect her to return to the ring in the next few months, what with the birth of her first child and everything, however, we mustn’t rule out a Brie Bella return to the WWE ring a couple of years from now.

