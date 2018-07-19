Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Brock Lesnar advertised for RAW show in July

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
2.58K   //    19 Jul 2018, 10:02 IST

Brock Lesnar is to return to WWE programming soon!
What's the story?

Brock Lesnar has been in the news the last two weeks after making an appearance at UFC 226, and challenging Daniel Cormier for the UFC Heavyweight title.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Now, PWInsider are reporting that Lesnar is slated to make an appearance on the 30th July episode of RAW.

In case you didn't know...

Lesnar challenged Cormier to a UFC fight at UFC 226 after entering the ring and pushing the Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight champion.

It was later reported that Lesnar and Cormier's match can happen only after six months as Lesnar will have to get back in the USADA testing pool.

Cormier recently revealed which WWE Superstar texted him after his confrontation with The Beast, who told him to "kick Lesnar's a**".

The heart of the matter

Meanwhile, in the WWE, Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley are currently in a feud which will see the winner face off against Lesnar for the Universal title.

Lesnar's last WWE appearance was at the Greatest Royal Rumble on 27 April, 2018, where he defeated Roman Reigns, inside a steel cage.

The venue for the 30th July RAW show, The American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, is advertising a Lesnar appearance, possibly for a showdown between the Universal champ and his opponent at SummerSlam, which could either be Roman Reigns or Bobby Lashley.

Lashley and Reigns will battle it out on next week's RAW to decide who will face the Universal champion at SummerSlam, and rumours are already doing the rounds as to who Lesnar will face at SummerSlam.

What's next?

Lesnar will most likely hype the SummerSlam match at the 30th July RAW show and then lose the title at SummerSlam, which will be held on August 19, 2018.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Brock Lesnar
