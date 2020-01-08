WWE News- Brock Lesnar named honorary coach to celebrate 20th anniversary of major title victory

Mere days before entering the WWE Royal Rumble match, a prestigious honor has been bestowed upon WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, by The University of Minnesota wrestling team.

The Gophers are about to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Lesnar's 2000 NCAA Heavyweight title victory, and Lesnar is set to appear as an honorary coach for the same. Check out the announcement below:

BROCK PARTY 💪



WWE and UFC Champion Brock Lesnar is set to join the #Gophers on Friday as an honorary coach while the program celebrates the 20th anniversary of his 2000 NCAA Heavyweight Title!



〽️: https://t.co/RdJgaykKSL pic.twitter.com/44uNZKvgc6 — Minnesota Wrestling (@GopherWrestling) January 6, 2020

A short while before bagging a contract with WWE around two decades ago, Lesnar enjoyed a successful stint as an amateur wrestler at Bismarck State College and the University of Minnesota. Lesnar's success led to WWE signing him to a contract, following which he honed his craft in the promotion's developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling.

Lesnar was moved up to the main roster immediately after WrestleMania 18, and Paul Heyman was appointed as his manager. "The Next Big Thing" turned into one of the biggest stars in WWE in a short span of time, becoming the youngest WWE Champion of all time at SummerSlam 2002. Currently, Lesnar is still one of the biggest draws in WWE and is set to enter in at #1 in the upcoming 2020 Royal Rumble match.