WWE News: Brock Lesnar re-signing with WWE has put UFC return on hold

What's the story?

During the latest UFC press conference, head honcho Dana White provided an update on current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar's contract talks to return to the MMA ring. This is an ongoing saga muddied by Lesnar resigning with WWE and winning back the Universal Title at Crown Jewel, so what is the latest?

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar was supposed to leave the WWE after WrestleMania but ended up staying around until The Greatest Royal Rumble. After that, he confronted top UFC fighter Daniel Cormier in the ring at an MMA event and re-entered the USADA drug-testing pool with a view to return to UFC and fight DC.

However, it's now 2019 and Brock Lesnar has yet to come to any sort of agreement with UFC and is actually, as I've mentioned, back with WWE as the top champion on the Raw brand after beating Braun Strowman for the title at Crown Jewel.

The heart of the matter

As reported by Sportskeeda MMA, Dana White addressed Brock Lesnar's UFC future during his recent press conference and revealed that the Cormier fight was still possible, but he wasn't sure exactly when.

“No, (Lesnar is) not out of the picture. Absolutely (he could still fight Cormier). I think he’s already under contract with me. We were talking about it, and then he ended up signing a new deal with WWE."

White went on to talk more about Lesnar's unique position as a major draw for both WWE and UFC, before reiterating that the door is always open to him at UFC.

He’s in a very unique position because he can play this thing between UFC and WWE. And they get right down to the wire, and I think Vince (McMahon) throws so much money at him that he says, ‘All right, I’ll do (WWE) again.

"Because this is here no matter what. When he’s ready, he can come in here and fight and he’s gonna make a (expletive) ton of money here, too. So it makes sense. I’m assuming that’s what’s going on.

What's next?

There is some debate about whether or not Lesnar will still be Universal Champion by the time WrestleMania rolls around. I'd suggest the fact that Dana White doesn't know if or when the next Lesnar MMA fight will be, means that there's a good chance Lesnar will be sticking around in WWE for quite some time.

I'll even go out on a limb and say that Lesnar will probably be defending the Universal Title on the 'Grandest Stage of Them All.'

