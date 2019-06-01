WWE News: Brock Lesnar's MITB cash-in date and opponent revealed

Paul Heyman has revealed which title Brock Lesnar will challenge for

What's the story?

With Universal champion Seth Rollins and WWE champion Kofi Kingston waiting for an answer, Paul Heyman has revealed when and where Brock Lesnar plans to cash in his Money In The Bank contract.

In case you didn't know…

Brock Lesnar entered the 2019 men’s Money In The Bank ladder match as the surprise eighth participant. He then took out Ali, who looked on course to win, and claimed the briefcase to win the Money In The Bank contract for the first time in his career.

Since then, “The Beast” has shown a more entertaining side to his character by using the briefcase as a boombox – or “Beastbox”, as Paul Heyman calls it – while he has teased cash-ins on both Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston.

The latest episode of Raw largely centred around Lesnar, who realised that he had a full year to cash in his briefcase and questioned Heyman on why he had not informed him about the rule sooner.

Later in the week, Stephanie McMahon said WWE condemned Lesnar’s behaviour as the Money In The Bank holder and promised to take action against him for redesigning the briefcase and for failing to fulfil his promise to cash in his contract.

The heart of the matter

Brock Lesnar’s advocate, Paul Heyman, claimed during a video on Twitter that there is no need for an executive meeting with the McMahon family and said his client will be proactive rather than reactive.

He then revealed that Lesnar will cash in his Money In The Bank contract on Universal champion Seth Rollins on the June 3 episode of Raw, four days before Rollins is scheduled to defend his title against Baron Corbin at Super ShowDown.

Heyman concluded his announcement by using an old-school Lesnar phrase:

“Mr. Rollins, here comes the pain.”

What's next?

All eyes will be on the next episode of Raw to find out if Brock Lesnar really will cash in his Money In The Bank contract. It is worth remembering that Stephanie McMahon has promised to punish Lesnar for his actions last week, so will he even be allowed to cash in on Seth Rollins?!