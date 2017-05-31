WWE News: Brock Lesnar's next opponent announced

Which wrestler will be taken to Suplex City when Lesnar returns to TV in four weeks?

Who will The Beast Incarnate face in the next four weeks?

What’s the story?

Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled to defend his title at WWE Great Balls of Fire in July, but the champion is also being advertised to wrestle two weeks before the event.

Lesnar will face Bray Wyatt on the June 26th edition of Monday Night Raw, according to local advertisements in Los Angeles.

In case you didn’t know...

The Beast Incarnate was last seen on WWE programming on the Raw after WrestleMania where he celebrated beating Goldberg for the championship. He was also confronted by Braun Strowman who is rumoured to be Lesnar’s opponent later this summer.

Lesnar and Bray Wyatt haven’t interacted since 2016 in the Royal Rumble when the Wyatt Family were all eliminated by Lesnar, but came back and cost him the match. Lesnar would also face Luke Harper and Bray in a handicap match at Roadblock, but only Harper and Lesnar would get physical.

The heart of the matter

It was rumoured that Lesnar would be more active during this championship reign, and competing on Raw may be the WWE’s means of accomplishing this.

However, given how close this advertised match is to WWE Great Balls of Fire, there is a strong chance that this will be a dark match exclusive to fans in attendance at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California in four weeks.

What’s next?

Bray Wyatt will compete against Finn Bálor, Samoa Joe, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules this Sunday, June 4, 2017.

These advertisements more than likely rule out Bray as the winner of the Fatal 5-Way this Sunday as WWE rarely gives away big matches between wrestlers who are main eventing an upcoming pay-per-view.

Author’s take

The fans attending Monday Night Raw at the Staples Center could be in for a big match if the advertisements prove to be true. If this match happens, expect nothing short of The New Face of Fear taking a trip to Suplex City.

